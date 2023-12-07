Counselor gives tips for dealing with grief during the Christmas season

For many, this season can be associated with bad memories or sadness.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) -The holidays are known for being a time of comfort and joy, however, for many people dealing with grief during the season, it can be a time of pain instead. We spoke to Dr. Teresa Paine, a local counselor and therapist who has dealt with many who suffer this time of year. For some, Christmas can be associated with bad memories during childhood that can last well into adulthood. Others may have lost a loved one during the holidays or now have to deal with holidays that just aren’t the same with a loved one not there to share them... whether because of death or divorce. If this describes your situation, there are things you can do to make things easier. She suggests changing your tradition to something new that doesn’t have old memories associated with it.

“...Plan in advance. Don’t let it sneak up on you. Plan what you’re going to do for the Holidays. And if there’s any way that you can spend time with other people... that care about you, that can really make a difference...” says Paine.

Dr. Paine says if the holiday depression persists, find a counselor to talk to, adding, through counseling, it is possible to get through this season of grief.

