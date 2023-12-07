LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident on I-79 in Lewis County.

According to the Lewis County 911 Center, a vehicle accident has shut down the southbound lanes of I-79 near mile marker 101 in Lewis County.

911 officials were unable to confirm how many vehicles were involved and if there were any injuries.

The WV511 traffic map below shows the traffic delay at 5:05 p.m.

Crash shuts down I-79 South in Lewis County (WV511)

Further information has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

