Crash shuts down I-79 South in Lewis County

Toledo police lights
Toledo police lights(WTVG)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident on I-79 in Lewis County.

According to the Lewis County 911 Center, a vehicle accident has shut down the southbound lanes of I-79 near mile marker 101 in Lewis County.

911 officials were unable to confirm how many vehicles were involved and if there were any injuries.

The WV511 traffic map below shows the traffic delay at 5:05 p.m.

Crash shuts down I-79 South in Lewis County
Crash shuts down I-79 South in Lewis County(WV511)

Further information has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry A. Joy
Truck repossession leads to shooting, critically injured victim, arrest
Drunk driving incident, November 29th
GoFundMe created for woman hospitalized after being hit by drunk driver on Route 50
Alfred Sine
Man charged with strangulation after domestic dispute
Traffic delays on I-79 North and South near South Fairmont West Virginia Arch Bridge on...
Bridge demolition on I-79 in Marion County to cause traffic delays
Floyd McCourt
Police: Man charged with negligent homicide after falling asleep behind the wheel

Latest News

Tanner Pearl Harbor
Bridgeport native named WVU Student Ambassador
The board of Marion County commissioners
Marion County Humane Society levy to be on May ballot
(L-R) Delegate Moore Capito, businessman Chris Miller and Secretary of State Mac Warner
West Virginia Republican Gubernatorial Debate scheduled for Thursday night