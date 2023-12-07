Deadly UNLV shooting hits close to home

The deadly shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) hit close to home Wednesday for one family in our region.
By Tim Irr
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The deadly shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) hit close to home Wednesday for one family in our region.

Terry Foster, who’s from Cabell County, reached out to us earlier Wednesday -- telling us his daughter is a student at UNLV.

She sent him screenshots of the text alerts she was getting from the university.

Those alerts kept students informed with messages such as “Report of shots fired” and “Run-hide-fight.”

For more from our interview with Terry Foster, click on the video link.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry A. Joy
Truck repossession leads to shooting, critically injured victim, arrest
Drunk driving incident, November 29th
GoFundMe created for woman hospitalized after being hit by drunk driver on Route 50
Traffic delays on I-79 North and South near South Fairmont West Virginia Arch Bridge on...
Bridge demolition on I-79 in Marion County to cause traffic delays
Alfred Sine
Man charged with strangulation after domestic dispute
Dino Colombo of Colombo law pays medical bill for Samson, a dog that was shot in the head.
Local attorney pays medical bill for dog shot in the head

Latest News

backyard brawl
backyard brawl
brawl
BACKYARD BRAWL - clipped version
University vs Morgantown Highlights
Tips For Tots
The Greene Turtle Restaurant in Morgantown Hosts 9th Annual “Tips For Tots” Event