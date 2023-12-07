Fairmont State distributes over 100 scholarships at SOAR Awards event

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - On November 30, Fairmont State welcomed over 100 students to campus for the annual SOAR Awards. The SOAR Awards are a series of events hosted across West Virginia and surrounding areas, where incoming freshmen who attend receive a $2,000 scholarship.

The SOAR Awards were created with accessible higher education and student success in mind, a sentiment Interim Vice President of Student Success Alicia Kalka reiterated when she addressed the students at that evening’s SOAR Awards.

“We have the resources to help you succeed and be successful at this university,” said Kalka. “This university has taken actionable steps to drive down the cost of attendance. Tonight is just one piece of that. We’ve also discounted one of our residence halls, and we’ve completely reimagined our entire scholarship model at this university for all of you coming in during the fall of 2024.”

Fairmont State University President Dr. Mike Davis also shared how he has seen Fairmont State support student success during the SOAR Awards.

“When I decided I wanted to be a university president I looked for a place where we could bake that support for students into the DNA of that place, and I can tell you without a doubt after five months here that is the case,” said Davis as he addressed those present. “Look around at the room at the number of people who have shown up for you all today to make sure you feel welcome, to answer your questions, to make sure you feel included. The other thing I can tell you after being here for five months is they’re not just here today when we are recruiting you. Every single day the people in this room are showing up to make sure you have what you need, and to make sure you have what you have to have to get through college. It’s not easy, but we’re going to make sure that you get through.”

The SOAR Scholarship pays $500 of tuition per semester for up to four years, totaling $2,000. To qualify for the scholarship students must be incoming first-time freshmen with no former college experience (excluding dual credits taken in high school), must have a completed and submitted application for admission, and attend one of the several SOAR Award events.

Five SOAR Award events will take place throughout January and February 2024. The remaining events will take place in Canonsburg, PA, Wheeling, W.VA, Charleston, W.VA, Beckley, W.VA, and Fairmont W.VA. Those who missed out on attending the Fairmont SOAR event will have another opportunity to attend another on-campus event in February, which will conclude the 2023-2024 SOAR Awards.

The remaining SOAR Awards will take place on the following dates:

Canonsburg, PA SOAR Awards Thursday, January 18 at 6:00 PM Loft Conference Center - Southpointe

Wheeling, WV SOAR Awards Tuesday, January 30 at 6:00 PM Oglebay Park

Charleston, WV SOAR Awards Tuesday, February 6 at 6:00 PM Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

Beckley, WV SOAR Awards Thursday, February 15 at 6:00 PM Tamarack Marketplace

Fairmont, WV SOAR Awards Saturday, February 24 at 10:00 AM Fairmont State University



Students can register for the event online. Registration for each event closes the day before, but accommodations for walk-ins will be made. Those who plan on attending a SOAR event but have not yet applied to Fairmont State are encouraged to apply online.

