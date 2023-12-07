The Green Turtle Restaurant in Morgantown Hosts 9th Annual "Tips For Tots" Event

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -

The Green turtle in Morgantown hosted their ninth annual tips for tots event.

Where 100% of tips earned by servers and bartenders will be donated to the toys for tots organization. Ashlynn Sparks has been apart of this tradition for 5 years at the green turtle and explains the prior success of this initiative.

“This is our ninth tips for tots. We’ve had a lot of turnouts over the last several years it’s obviously died down a little after covid but we’ve been able to raise almost 100 grand over the last 7 years. Yeah, it’s amazing. You know a lot of people coming together and trying to help the community. "

This day is very special to everyone at the green turtle. Getting the chance to dress up and help children get toys for Christmas is what its all about.

And for one server this way of giving back is very personal.

“Well, you get to come and dress up, you get some good food and kind of just spread some Christmas cheer to everybody and get some kids some Christmas that’s the whole point the whole idea of everything.” Says Sparks.

“I think it’s cool to me when I was a kid my house caught on fire. I lost a lot of toys and just sucks being a kid without toys on Christmas.” Said server, Nicholas Clevenger.

Nick explained, he doesn’t work here as much as he used to but drove all the way from Virginia just to come back the green turtle for this specific day.

And says he’s just happy to give back and see some old faces.

“Getting to see everyone else that I’ve worked with in the past, like, I know it melts my boss’s heart. My old boss’s heart melts her heart carries. He’s so happy to come come into work and see her old turtles like makes her day and man feels good.”

