James Lee Windon, 97, of Lost Creek, WV, passed away on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at his residence following an extended illness. He was born in Clarksburg, WV, on November 13, 1926, a son of the late William Wilson, Sr. and Garnett Lenora “Nora” Morgan Windon. Mr. Windon was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Lee Chevront Windon on October 4, 2004. He is survived by one daughter, Kathy Bennett of Lost Creek; two grandchildren Gretchen Fragmin and husband Gary of Lost Creek, and James Bennett of Lost Creek; two great grandchildren Dylan Scott Blake and Taylor Lynn Bennett; and one great great grandchild on the way. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, James Dallas Windon; grandson, Bruce Lynn Bennett; brother, William Wilson Windon, Jr. and son-in-law, Bruce Bennett. James was a graduate of Unidis High School class of 1945 and a veteran in the U.S. Army Airforce during World War II. He retired in 1980 from Halls Motor Line as a truck driver receiving his million-mile pen. Mr. Windon was a 50-year member of the Jackson Lodge #35 AF & AM. He also was a member of the Nemesis Shrine Valley of Parkersburg and a 50-year member of the Eastern Star Queen Esther Good Hope Chapter #109 where he was a former Worthy Patron. James was a founding member of Centennial Squares, a square-dancing club in Clarksburg. He was former Chief of the West Milford Volunteer Fire Department and a proud member of the Teamsters Joint Council #84. He was Methodist by faith, and loved to hunt, fish and joke with family. Family and friends may call at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Monday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. where the funeral will be held on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 12:00 Noon with Reverend Ken Ramsey presiding. Interment will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery. The Masonic Lodge will meet at the funeral home for the purpose of attending and conducting masonic graveside rites. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

