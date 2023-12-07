Joseph (Joe) Richard Fraley, 76, of Clarksburg, West Virginia passed away on December 6, 2023. He fought a long and courageous battle with cancer during his final 18 years which ended peacefully and surrounded by his family. Joe is the son of the late Ruth (Liller) Fraley, Terra Alta, WV & the late Joseph E. Fraley and wife Jane, Somerset, PA. He is also preceded in death by an infant brother, Jon, a very loved sister, Bonnie, and his best buddy and brother Jim Fraley. Joe is survived by the love of his life for 42 years, Peggy (Bland) Fraley; and daughters Teresa Hayhurst (husband Jeff) and Jodi L. Wilt. He is also survived by his pride and joys…his 7 grandchildren; Kaitlyn Hayhurst Bell (husband Briar), Todd Hayhurst (wife Tiffany), Savannah Martin Lowe (husband Cruze), Noah Martin, Gabrielle Wilt, Willow Fraley & Jaelyn Howes; 4 great-grandchildren; Rowan, Rylan & River Lowe and Birdie Ann Bell. Joe is also survived by his siblings, whom all lovingly call him Pete; Janice (Roger) Brown, Jaynee (David) White, Judy (Ed) Wyant, Ruth Ann (Gene) Hanlin and sister-in-law Melanie Fraley. Joe proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, for which he was a Bronze Star recipient. Joe spent over 25 years as an employee of the Clarksburg Casket Factory, until its closure. He finished his retirement years as a custodian with the Harrison County BOE. During his working years, Joe was a social butterfly. He was a lifelong member of the VFW Post 573, Clarksburg WV. He enjoyed his time spent with friends, sharing stories. He was an avid music lover and occasionally guilty of loudly sharing that love with his neighbors. But Joe’s (Pete’s) favorite thing to do was to go visit his siblings in Somerset. He shared a unique and memorable bond with each one of them. Joe spent his retirement years doing two things very well; perfecting his green thumb (passed down from his dad), by tending to his and Peg’s numerous flower gardens and by being the absolute best and loving Papaw. He loved all his grandchildren beyond measure. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 am with Pastor Johnny R. Davis officiating. Interment will be in the Seventh Day Baptist Church Cemetery. If anyone feels compelled to make any contributions in his name, please do so to the VFW Post 573 Color guard, 430 W. Pike Street, Clarksburg WV 26301. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.