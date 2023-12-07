“A living nightmare”: Gretchen Fleming’s family continues to live with her disappearance, one year later

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One year after Gretchen Fleming disappeared, coping with her absence isn’t any easier for her father and stepmother, David and Jennifer.

“It’s more like been a living nightmare for the last year,” David said. “Just taking it day by day and trying to be patient and letting the authorities do their job and gather their information that they need.”

The Flemings said coping with Gretchen’s absence a year later is made all the more difficult because her birthday and the holidays coincide so closely with when she disappeared. “It’s going to be very difficult,” David said. “I mean, it was difficult last year and it’ll be just as difficult again this year, because her birthday is on Christmas Eve, so we always went to breakfast with her, you know, for her birthday breakfast, and then celebrated Christmas Eve in the evening time. But yeah, it’s going to be a very sad holiday.”

Jennifer Fleming said they still have to find some way to persevere, despite how difficult it is. “Unfortunately, life has to go on,” Jennifer said. “And it can’t stop so we have to keep working and we have four other kids to take care of and have a normal life, as normal as it can be. And just take it day by day.”

They said one thing that helps is the police maintain good contact with them about the status of the investigation, even sharing information that isn’t publicly available.

“Detective Zimmerman calls us if not once a week, two or three times a week, and any time we have any questions we are in direct contact with him, so, we know what’s going on and where they’re at with the case,” Jennifer said. “We can’t talk about it, but we do know they’re working hard on it.”

“With that knowledge you have, even though you can’t share it, how hopeful are you?” WTAP’s Chase Campbell asked.

“Very hopeful. Very hopeful that we’ll get answers,” David said.

“Yeah, I -- I believe that it’s only a matter of time until they solve this case,” said Jennifer.

