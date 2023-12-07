Marion County Humane Society levy to be on May ballot

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Wednesday morning, the Marion County Humane Society announced that it will have a levy on the primary ballot in May. Officials hope the levy passes so the nonprofit can hire more staff and buy more supplies.

According to documents submitted to the county, the Humane Society’s levy would break down as follows, per $100 of property value:

Class I -- 0.25 cents

Class II -- 1.20 cents

Class III -- 2.40 cents

Class IV -- 2.40 cents

The proposal is for a three-year levy that is anticipated to raise just under $489,541 annually, or around $1,468,623 overall.

Earlier this year, the Humane Society moved into a new facility after a multimillion-dollar renovation that has allowed the nonprofit to, among other things, house more animals. While the Humane Society is still raising money to pay for the renovations, that’s not what the levy is for.

Donna Long the Executive Board President Donna Long said the money will be used to increase intake because they just built a new facility. This would increase costs for staffing, care, and feeding of the animals. They got the construction loan in 2021 for their new facility. The doubling of interest rates has been a burden.

“We have the space now, but we need more people to take care of [the animals],” Marion County Humane Society Shelter Director Jonna Spatafore said. “We test and deworm and do flea control. ... We take care of everything. You can come to our facility, adopt a 4- to 5-month-old cat and not have it to the vet for a year because everything is done for $75.”

Marion County Humane Society board member Paul Thobois said a lot of the money the nonprofit would spend on care like spaying and neutering is instead going toward the debt service on the new building.

“Marion County has a homeless pet problem,” Thobois said. “We think that our expansion and our ability to take in 60 to 70 animals per month is going to help that problem. ... With our debt service at the new facility, a lot of our fundraising has to go directly to debt service, and that kind of creates a hole in the operations. We can still make it, but if we want to expand, we need some assistance from the levies.”

Thobois said a large number of Marion County residents have adopted an animal from the Humane Society, will adopt an animal from the Humane Society or have surrendered or brought in an animal to the nonprofit for care, and he hopes that people vote in favor of the levy in May.

Spatafore shared his sentiment.

“We have waiting lists right now mainly because we’re at capacity with staff for the way we’d like to take care of [the animals],” she said. “We want to bring in more animals, because we have the room, but we can’t take them in because we can’t take care of them to the extend we want to while they’re there.

“[With the levy], we can take in more animals, maybe get rid of those waiting lists and start controlling the population, which is one of our main goals. But if we don’t have the staff or the money to spay and neuter and everything else, we’re at a standstill.”

If the levy passes in May, the Humane Society will be the fourth nonprofit in the county with an active levy, joining the Marion County Public Library, the Fairmont-Marion Transit Authority and the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission.

The primary election will be held on May 14.

