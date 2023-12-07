Mild, sunny conditions last until Sunday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be much warmer than the past few days, and skies will be clear. Tomorrow and Saturday will be warmer still, but we are tracking rain chances early next week. Find out the details in the video above!

The past couple of days involved decent snow totals in the mountain counties, with snow totals of between 2″ to 5″ recorded in the mountains between Tuesday night and yesterday. Now, the system that brought snow our way is gone, and a high-pressure system in the southern US is pushing dry, stable air into our region. As a result, this afternoon will be mostly clear, with scattered clouds. Winds will be light and come from the southwest, lifting enough warm air to raise temperatures into the mid-to-upper-40s. Overnight, skies will be partly clear, with light winds and lows in the low-30s. Then tomorrow afternoon will end the work week on a nice note, with highs in the mid-to-upper-50s (much warmer than the past several days), light southerly winds and partly sunny skies. Saturday will also be warm and partly clear, with highs in the upper-50s to even low-60s in a few areas.

On Saturday night into Sunday morning, a cold front, formed by a low-pressure system that started off the Pacific Northwest earlier this week, will push into West Virginia, bringing a line of widespread rain into our region. The rain starts out light and becomes heavier and steadier during the late morning and early afternoon hours, with even a few strong showers embedded in the line. By Sunday evening, the cold front moves east, and cool air from Canada will turn leftover moisture into a wintry mix and snow during the evening and overnight hours, most of which will be in the mountain counties. The snow should move out by the late morning hours on Monday, as a high-pressure system settles into the eastern US. There is uncertainty regarding snow totals, so we can’t give those out yet, but models do suggest at least 1″ of rain across our region as of Thursday morning, which, combined with melting snow, may cause high water issues in rivers. Combined with snow in the mountains, we are watching carefully to see if any problems may arise and any alerts need to be declared. Then throughout the rest of next week, skies will be mostly clear, with highs in the mid-to-upper-40s. In short, the trend of rising, mild temperatures and sunshine will last until Sunday and Monday, when rain and snow showers return.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Cloudy skies in the morning give way to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 49.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 37.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 61.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 63.

