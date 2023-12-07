Mon Health Medical Center Foundation Now Accepting Scholarship Applications

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mon Health Medical Center Foundation is now accepting applications for its Health Career Scholarship Program for the 2024-2025 school term.

In a press release Mon Health Officials say the Foundation created the Health Career Scholarship program in 1991 to promote healthcare careers in fields with projected worker shortages in the Morgantown area. Since the establishment of the program, the Foundation has awarded over $750,000 in Health Career Scholarships and has expanded the program to include 13 counties in north central West Virginia and two counties in southwestern Pennsylvania. Scholarships are funded by endowments and community donations.

The scholarships are valued at $1,000 annually for up to four years. Selection is based on financial need and the required essay describing the applicant’s reason for selecting a specific health career.

High school graduating seniors, those currently attending college, and non-traditional students are welcome to apply. A sub-committee of the Foundation’s Board of Directors selects the recipients.

Deadline to apply is March 29, 2024. Full details and application can be found at MonHealth.com/Foundation/Scholarships, or through request by emailing Joanna.Wiley@VandaliaHealth.org.

If you would like to support the Foundation’s Health Career Scholarship Program, visit MonHealth.com/Foundation to make a donation.

Recipients of the Mon Health Medical Center Foundation Health Career Scholarships for the 2023-2024 school term are as follows:

Arthur & Millicent Gabriel Scholarship

• Madison Mohr, Fairmont State University, Nursing

• Aubrey Neff, Fairmont State University, Nursing

• Jenna Sidwell, Fairmont State University, Nursing

• Olivia Sutton, South College University, Nurse Practitioner

Bill Hennessey Health Career Scholarship

• Colleen Christopher, WVU, Biology (Pre-Med)

• Kaleigh Eddy, Fairmont State University, Nursing

Donald & Glendora Headley Scholarship

• Hannah Barron, Penn State Fayette, Nursing

Edward & Norma Jean Skriner Scholarship

• Macy Snider, WVU, Exercise Physiology

Gail W. Cunningham Scholarship

• Melody “Ryanne” Garrett, West Virginia Wesleyan, Nursing

George D. Hott Scholarship

• Bella Bock, WVU, Nursing

• Jessica Moore, Waynesburg University, Nursing

• Sarah Savage, WVU, Nursing

Glenn & Susan Adrian Scholarship

• Jordan Blankenship, West Virigina Junior College, Nursing

Greg Smajda Memorial Scholarship

• Nate McCusker, Seton Hill University, Physician Assistant

• Courtney Victor, Shenandoah University, Physical Therapy

Iris Kapnicky Memorial Scholarship

• Sydney Randles, West Virginia Junior College, Nursing

John Matthew Gay Brown Scholarship

• Autumn Ansell, St. Francis University, Physician Assistant

• Marissa Gay, WVU, Nursing

• Autumn Haught, Waynesburg University, Nursing

• Kaelyn Wright, WVU, Nursing

John Michael Pritchard Scholarship

• Caitlin Forquer, WVU, Pharmacy

• Kylee Toll, Fairmont State University, Nursing

Martha Phillips Hupp Scholarship

• Alisha Tate, Fairmont State University, Nursing

Mon Health Medical Center Foundation Scholarship

• Briana Hartley, WVU, Radiography

• Jennifer Malone, WVU, Pre-Med

• Madison Stonestreet, Berea College, Pre-Med

• Abigail Tillema, WVU, Pre-Med

Nancy C. & Jerome G. Johnson Scholarship

• Fatemeh Bazaei, WVU, Pharmacy

Rachel C. Piribek Scholarship

• Sydney Kuis, WVU, Radiation Therapy

• Kaleb Walls, University of Pittsburgh, Pharmacy

Robert “Bob” W. Nehls Memorial Scholarship

• Stephanie Orgovan, Clarkson College, Medical Imaging

Robert & Sharon Lynch Scholarship

• Ta’Marra Cook, Marshall University, Health Sciences

Sonya Maset, RN, Nursing Scholarship Sponsored by the David Goldberg Family

• Lexi Jennings, WVU, Nursing

Virginia Ann Harris Memorial Scholarship

• Olivia Groves, WVU, Nursing

Walter G. Hoffman, Jr. & Mary R. Hoffman Scholarship

• Oliva Allen, WVU, Occupation Therapy

• Hayley Harman, WVU, Health Sciences

• Alexis Pride, Waynesburg University, Nursing

Wilma B. Nailler Scholarship

• Ben Fletcher, Misericordia University, Occupational Therapy

