Mountaineers in The Big 12 Basement, Losing Two Straight At Home

The Pitt Panthers made easy work of the WVU Mountaineers in the 190th iteration of the Backyard Brawl, winning 80-63 in Morgantown led by a 29 point performance from Panthers Forward, Blake Henson. Setting a new school record with nine 3 point makes in one game.

Pushing WVU’s record to 3-6, losing back to back home games.

Here are my 3 MOST IMPORTANT TAKEAWAYS From This Game:

1. Three Point Shooting was an absolute debacle.

- Mountaineers shot 3 for 20 (15%) from behind the arc, hitting two in the first half and only one 3 pointer in the entire second half. On the season WVU shooters are averaging 28.4% on 3pt shooting which ranks them #315 among all schools in Division 1.

And no, that is not a typo. Not being able to hit the long ball will have critical consequences when playing much better competition in the Big 12 like Baylor, Kansas, Houston etc.

Defense has also been a problem for the Mountaineers as they allowed Pitt to drop 16 threes last night and also allowed four players to reach double figures. And while they only average about 5.5 3pt makes per game, they allow opponents to make an average of 9.1 per game.

2. This team gets to the line and hits free throws.

- The one category the Mountaineers dominated was the FT make and attempts. Hitting 16/18 compared to Pitt only hitting 6/7. On the season they currently rank one of the best Free throw shooting teams in the Big 12 averaging in the top 3 for attempts and makes per game. However, only averaging 64 points per game ranks them #387th among all schools in Division 1.

3. Quinn Slazinski and Jessie Edwards domination.

- Both averaging double figures on the year, Slazinski (17.9) and Edwards (16.3). Edwards has been a demon on the defensive side grabbing just below 10 rebounds a game and swatting an average of 1.9 blocks per game. Although the Mountaineers offense and defense have been struggling as a whole, it’s important to remember we are only nine games into the season.

The next test for the Mountaineers will come in a third straight home game, against the Drexel Dragons @4pm this Saturday. Who are currently 5-4 on the year with their biggest win coming against Villanova (57-55).

