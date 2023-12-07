November Jefferson Award Winner: Christine Sturtevant

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of November, we’re honoring Christine Sturtevant.

Christine Sturtevant is the ladies ministry leader for Recovery Alive, a 12-step Christ-based program at Horizon’s Church in Salem that helps those suffering from depression, anxiety, loss and addiction issues.

While being grateful for the honor, Christine gives credit to others in the community.

“It’s really difficult to serve in recovery ministry,” Christine said. “It will absolutely break your heart over and over again. So, it means a great deal to me to be recognized for what we’re doing in the community. It’s not my efforts. It’s all of the group who shows up every Monday night and serves selflessly. Just to be recognized for that and to be able to share with others what we do is such and honor and such a reward for me.”

Christine describes Recovery Alive as a family.

“We have a lot of people who walk in that are just in a broken place in their life and they just need someone to love them where they’re at and be there, be a resource for them,” Christine said. “So, if you don’t have a safe place or family, we want to be that for you. We want to fill that void and be able to connect and be able to provide you resources that you need.”

Christine says the hardest step toward recovery is often the first.

“It’s really hard to walk through the doors,” Christine said. “There’s a lot of stigma around walking into a recovery program. You feel like people are going to judge you. You feel like people are going to look at you differently because you’ve walked into a recovery program. What we try to provide is an environment where they’re greeted at the front door where they know they are in a safe place. They can be vulnerable. They can share their issues. They realize it’s kind of easy to let go and to be willing to share.”

