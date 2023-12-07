Police: Man charged with negligent homicide after falling asleep behind the wheel

Floyd McCourt
Floyd McCourt(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged with negligent homicide after he allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel and killed a man.

51-year-old Floyd McCourt, of Webster Springs, was involved in a vehicle crash in the 200 block of S. Main St. in Webster Springs on Wednesday, June 7, according to a criminal complaint.

Police said the victim, identified as John Tanner, was sitting on a bench in front of a building when McCourt crossed the yellow line, exited the roadway, and struck the victim, knocking him “through the fence behind him and over a wall.” The victim then fell about 20 feet.

Authorities said another man was struck by McCourt and knocked to the ground. He was then taken to the hospital and released the next day.

When police arrived on the scene, they said McCourt handed them his driver’s license and said, “[Officer], take these, I fell asleep and this ain’t the first time and I don’t need to be driving.”

According to police, Tanner was taken to the hospital and died of injuries sustained in the crash on Aug. 10. An obituary submitted to 5 News says Tanner was 71 years old.

The Medical Examiner’s Office then confirmed to police his death was caused be injuries sustained in the crash, according to the criminal complaint.

The day after the crash, police said McCourt went to the police station and again said he fell asleep behind the wheel, which caused the accident, adding that “this had happened before.”

McCourt has been charged with negligent homicide. He is being held without bond at Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry A. Joy
Truck repossession leads to shooting, critically injured victim, arrest
Drunk driving incident, November 29th
GoFundMe created for woman hospitalized after being hit by drunk driver on Route 50
Traffic delays on I-79 North and South near South Fairmont West Virginia Arch Bridge on...
Bridge demolition on I-79 in Marion County to cause traffic delays
Alfred Sine
Man charged with strangulation after domestic dispute
Dino Colombo of Colombo law pays medical bill for Samson, a dog that was shot in the head.
Local attorney pays medical bill for dog shot in the head

Latest News

Fairmont State University
Fairmont State distributes over 100 scholarships at SOAR Awards event
Laptop File Photo
WVU uses habanero peppers to train AI
backyard brawl
backyard brawl
brawl
BACKYARD BRAWL - clipped version
University vs Morgantown Highlights