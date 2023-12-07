Police: Man charged with negligent homicide after falling asleep behind the wheel

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged with negligent homicide after he allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel and killed a man.

51-year-old Floyd McCourt, of Webster Springs, was involved in a vehicle crash in the 200 block of S. Main St. in Webster Springs on Wednesday, June 7, according to a criminal complaint.

Police said the victim, identified as John Tanner, was sitting on a bench in front of a building when McCourt crossed the yellow line, exited the roadway, and struck the victim, knocking him “through the fence behind him and over a wall.” The victim then fell about 20 feet.

Authorities said another man was struck by McCourt and knocked to the ground. He was then taken to the hospital and released the next day.

When police arrived on the scene, they said McCourt handed them his driver’s license and said, “[Officer], take these, I fell asleep and this ain’t the first time and I don’t need to be driving.”

According to police, Tanner was taken to the hospital and died of injuries sustained in the crash on Aug. 10. An obituary submitted to 5 News says Tanner was 71 years old.

The Medical Examiner’s Office then confirmed to police his death was caused be injuries sustained in the crash, according to the criminal complaint.

The day after the crash, police said McCourt went to the police station and again said he fell asleep behind the wheel, which caused the accident, adding that “this had happened before.”

McCourt has been charged with negligent homicide. He is being held without bond at Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.