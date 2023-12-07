Rain coming on Sunday will change to snow by Monday morning

Questions are still floating about how much snow we could receive.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today’s weather was a big improvement from yesterday’s, and the nice weather continues into Friday with temperatures soaring into the low 60s in the lowlands and mid 50s in the mountains. Similar temperatures for Saturday, only skies will be clouded as a cold front approaches from the west. By the end of Saturday night, scattered showers creep into our area, becoming heavier by Sunday. As the front crosses to our east later Sunday evening, precipitation will changeover into snow, first in the mountains, then in the lowlands. There are still a lot of questions surrounding this system, such as how much moisture will be left over behind the front to turn into snow, and how fast that changeover will occur. As it stands now, accumulations are much more likely in the mountains than the lowlands, but the amount of accumulation is uncertain. Stick with us as we continue to track this system.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry A. Joy
Truck repossession leads to shooting, critically injured victim, arrest
Drunk driving incident, November 29th
GoFundMe created for woman hospitalized after being hit by drunk driver on Route 50
Alfred Sine
Man charged with strangulation after domestic dispute
Traffic delays on I-79 North and South near South Fairmont West Virginia Arch Bridge on...
Bridge demolition on I-79 in Marion County to cause traffic delays
Floyd McCourt
Police: Man charged with negligent homicide after falling asleep behind the wheel

Latest News

3-Day Planner for Clarksburg between today and Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Mild, sunny conditions last until Sunday
next 3 days
Sunnier & warmer through Saturday before rain on Sunday
Futurecast showing conditions at 4 PM, December 6, 2023.
FIRST ALERT: Mountain snow today, nicer conditions after today
Winter Weather Advisory
FIRST ALERT: Snow accumulates in mountains through Wednesday