Rain coming on Sunday will change to snow by Monday morning

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today’s weather was a big improvement from yesterday’s, and the nice weather continues into Friday with temperatures soaring into the low 60s in the lowlands and mid 50s in the mountains. Similar temperatures for Saturday, only skies will be clouded as a cold front approaches from the west. By the end of Saturday night, scattered showers creep into our area, becoming heavier by Sunday. As the front crosses to our east later Sunday evening, precipitation will changeover into snow, first in the mountains, then in the lowlands. There are still a lot of questions surrounding this system, such as how much moisture will be left over behind the front to turn into snow, and how fast that changeover will occur. As it stands now, accumulations are much more likely in the mountains than the lowlands, but the amount of accumulation is uncertain. Stick with us as we continue to track this system.

