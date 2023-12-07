West Virginia Republican Gubernatorial Debate scheduled for Thursday night

(L-R) Delegate Moore Capito, businessman Chris Miller and Secretary of State Mac Warner
(L-R) Delegate Moore Capito, businessman Chris Miller and Secretary of State Mac Warner(WDTV Graphic)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - At 7 p.m. on Thursday, three Republican Gubernatorial candidates will go head-to-head in Morgantown to share their vision for the future of West Virginia.

Delegate Moore Capito, businessman Chris Miller and Secretary of State Mac Warner will face off in their first debate ahead of the 2024 election.

Delegate Moore Capito
Delegate Moore Capito(wvva)
Chris Miller
Chris Miller(WSAZ)
Secretary of State Mac Warner on WDTV during the 2022 election.
Secretary of State Mac Warner on WDTV during the 2022 election.

However, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is a notable candidate that will be missing from the debate stage. The AG declined to participate, saying he would be willing to engage after the filing deadline expires next month.

5′s Cam Murray will be at the debate and will have a full recap on Fox 10 at 10 and 5 News at 11.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

