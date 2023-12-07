WVU notifies employees of ‘cybersecurity incident’

By Frank Egan
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University is notifying a group of current and former employees whose data, including social security numbers, was published on a third-party website nearly 7 years ago.

According to a WVU Spokesperson, the university discovered a file that was published online in 2016, which included that data. The file was recently discovered and has since been taken offline.

WVU Officials say the incident does not affect people hired after August 2013, and they are notifying affected employees via email and offering a year of identity protection.

To sign up for the protection, concerned employees should contact WVU’s ITS Service Desk at ITSHelp@mail.wvu.edu before Feb. 2, 2024. Those who sign up should be prepared to provide their WVUID number.

