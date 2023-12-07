Younglife building new multi-million dollar camp

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular youth-oriented religious program is getting a significant boost in Nicholas County.

Younglife leaders told 5 News a new multi-million dollar camp being built in Nicholas County is in the works.

The goal is to help increase tourism in the area and have a haven to bring students enrolled in Younglife from all over the country.

Laurie Paterline, Staff Associate of Younglife, says Younglife is designed with the kids in mind.

“We do activities they enjoy doing. Positive songs, and play games. They hear a message about purpose and hope, and we really just let kids be kids and celebrate a positive and safe environment,” said Paterline.

Younglife is a Christian youth organization that has chapters in all 50 states, including West Virginia.

According to program leaders, It’s a way to help kids have an outlet.

“It’s considered one of the loneliest generation, Gen Z, so we become positive mentors in their lives; we really don’t require them to believe everything we say. We earn the right to be heard in their life, and we support them and their families, said Paterline.

Younglife has goals of increasing community partnerships. They say parents have been receptive to its mission.

“I can speak as a parent. I think more is more. Anytime somebody else I trust comes alongside my kid and harmonizes and corroborates my voice, I’ll take it. I think more is more in that respect,” said Scott Berg, Regional Director of Younglife.

So far, there’s no word on when the new camp will be completed, but we will have updates when a date is released.

