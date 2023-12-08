Attorney General warns consumers to check Return Policies before holiday shopping

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said as part of his Holiday Consumer Protection Week that consumers should know store return policies when buying holiday gifts.

“It’s always important to ask the sales associate about the store’s return process when buying Christmas gifts,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Knowing a store’s return policy can save a lot of time and potential headaches. You don’t want to miss the return window or be caught off guard by any surprising return conditions.”

Keeping track of receipts can save a lot of time, and ensures that your gift-recipient can receive the full value of their gift should they need to return it or exchange it for any reason. Many stores will only refund in-store credit or gift cards for returns without receipts.

Additionally, many retailers offer both an online outlet and a physical store. This means consumers, at times, may only be able to return an online purchase to the online store, which could leave the recipient responsible for shipping fees with any return.

Consumers should also be wary of “all sales final” and “no refund” policies, Morrisey says merchants must exchange or refund money for defective products. However, returns for size and preference issues can still be refused in most cases.

Tips to help include:

Know the store’s return/exchange deadline. Many are extended for holiday purchases.

Do not open the original packaging or remove tags. Some stores will not accept returns that have been opened or appear to have been used.

If the store’s return policy is out of sight, ask for it. A reputable merchant will post return and refund policies in a clearly visible place near the point of sale.

Consumers with questions regarding holiday returns can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.ago.wv.gov.

