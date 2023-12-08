Beverly Sue Thomack, 65 of Webster Springs passed away on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston. She was born January 29, 1958 in Winchester, VA to the late Arthur E. Campbell and Nellie Tichner, who survives.

Bev enjoyed camping down Replete and playing darts and horseshoes. She loved taking care of her children and grandchildren and just spending time with her family.

In addition to her biological father she was preceded in death by her daddy Harold Junior Beale; brothers Tom Tichner and Buddy Campbell; grandson Austin Hart; niece Summer Smith; and nephews John Campbell and Banjamin Rogers. She is survived by her mother Nellie Tichner Green; sons Chris (Sheila), Jon (Cindy), Dakota, Michael, Blaine, and Jeffrey Thomack; daughters Tina (Nathan) Morris and Autumn Thomack (companion Brandon); brother Patrick (Lupe) Wolfe, Sr.; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren that she truly loved; and several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral Services to celebrate Bev’s life will be held on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Pastor Curt Davis officiating. Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to service time at the Funeral Home.

