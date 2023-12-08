Breaking and entering in Monongalia County

Breaking and Entering In Monongalia County
By Frank Egan
Published: Dec. 8, 2023
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a breaking and entering that occurred at the Dunkin Donuts on Chestnut Ridge Road, on November 12, 2023.

According to a post on the The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, two masked individuals broke into the business and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

Officials say the suspect fled the scene in what is believed to be an early 2000′s model SUV, possibly a Honda Pilot, which is dark in color, with dark rims, and seems to have front passenger side damage.

Police are asking anyone with information about this vehicle or this incident to contact detectives either via private Facebook Messenger or at 304-291-7218.

The Facebook post can be seen here.

