Cat named Spirit adopted by officer after being found at airport

Spirit the cat is now acclimating to house life after being rescued from an airport's...
Spirit the cat is now acclimating to house life after being rescued from an airport's long-term parking lot.(Allegheny County Police Department via Facebook)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) - A stray cat is getting all the love at their long-term home after being found in the long-term parking lot of an airport.

The cat, now called Spirit, was initially found by an airport employee who contacted the Allegheny County Police Department, according to the police department.

Officers were able to catch Spirit and quickly realized she was malnourished and in need of veterinary care.

One of the officers, Officer Edward Watts, volunteered to take Spirit in and get her the care she needed.

It was discovered that Spirit had underlying health issues, but Allegheny police said she is now expected to make a full recovery and is acclimating well to her new home with Officer Watts’ family.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Floyd McCourt
Police: Man charged with negligent homicide after falling asleep behind the wheel
Terry A. Joy
Truck repossession leads to shooting, critically injured victim, arrest
Toledo police lights
Crash shuts down I-79 South in Lewis County
1 transported after multi-car crash on Route 50
Traffic delays on I-79 North and South near South Fairmont West Virginia Arch Bridge on...
WATCH: Bridge on I-79 demolished with explosives

Latest News

Breaking and Entering In Monongalia County
Breaking and entering in Monongalia County
Kylie Ossege describes in detail how she had urged Hana St. Juliana a "thousand times" to keep...
Michigan teen gets life in prison for Oxford High School attack
Hunter Biden indicted on additional federal charges
Hunter Biden indicted on additional federal charges
Fresh Charges For Hunter Biden
FILE - A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven baby box installed in September