11th annual City of Bridgeport Cemetery Luminary Display to cover entire facility

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the 11th year in a row, the Bridgeport Cemetery will be the site of a massive luminary display prior to the Christmas holiday.

According to Bridgeport Cemetery Manager Tricia Bombardiere, the event will take place Tuesday, Dec. 12, at dusk.

“It’s an opportunity to see the Bridgeport Cemetery during the holiday season and lit up in a really beautiful fashion. It’s worth a few moments of your time to drive through,” said Bombardiere.

Initially, around 600 luminaries were in place, however, in 2018 and 2019 that number rose more nearly three times. Roughly 1,600 luminaries were laid out throughout the cemetery.

The hope is that weather will not be an issue. After 2015, when weather issues made the lighting of the luminaries impossible, the city’s cemetery staff began using flameless flickering tea lights. The number of tealights will be increased with two per bag to help increase the brightness.

Putting out the luminaries requires substantial work. Staff begins in the early afternoon to set up the peaceful display, and usually works through till dusk.

Motorists are invited and encouraged to drive through the cemetery after sunset to see the display, but are also urged to use caution, especially if they choose to turn off headlights. The cemetery is still dark even with the luminaries and many deer travel through the grounds. In recent years, luminaries have been placed closer together to create more light, while the additional tealights should help as well.

Bridgeport Cemetery is located just off Route 131 (formerly Route 73), across from the old Carroll Lumber building, which now houses Innovations Hair salon.

