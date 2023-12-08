Hazelton prisoner found guilty in death of inmate

HAZELTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Hazelton prisoner has been sentenced in the death of another inmate.

44-year-old Stephen Crawford has been found guilty on three charges, voluntary manslaughter, assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to cause bodily harm, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

The stabbing of 24-year-old Arvel Crawford, no relation, was caught on the prisons security camera.

The autopsy read in the courtroom says the victim was stabbed under the chin and several times in the back.

In the security footage, it appears that Crawford attempted to dispose of the improvised weapon after the fight.

The prosecution says the stabbing happened completely unprovoked as the victim merely attempted to change the tv channel.

However, Crawford’s defense attorney says Arvel had been the perpetrator of assaulting a different inmate resulting in a lockdown.

