House Call: Achieving a healthy holiday lifestyle Pt. 3

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Emily Shreve, clinical nutrition manager at United Hospital Center, talks about achieving a healthy holiday lifestyle.

1). Why is it important to stay active during the holiday season?

You’ve got a lot on your plate this time of year, and physical activity can get crowded out. But being active is your secret holiday weapon; it can help make up for eating more than usual and reduce stress during this most stressful time of year. Get moving with friends and family, such as taking a walk after a holiday meal.

2). What advice do you offer for maintaining physical activity during this busy time of the year?

Plan for how you’ll add physical activity to days that might otherwise involve a lot of sitting. Get the whole family involved. Sign up to walk or run a community race. Enjoy catching up with family or friends on a walk or jog instead of on the couch. In between meals, take a family hike at a nearby park, stroll around your neighborhood, or play a game of flag football.

3). If I do struggle with staying active during the holidays, how can I get on the right track in the new year?

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to be more active, strive for balance. When in doubt, ask an expert. Consider scheduling a physical with your health care team before you get started. A registered dietitian can provide nutritional guidance that addresses the unique needs of your body and lifestyle.

