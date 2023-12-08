Man arrested for child sexual abuse material

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man has been arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material, according to West Virginia State Police.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Madison detachment say they executed a search warrant at 114 Riverside Drive in the Madison community of Boone County.

Gregory Neal Hager was found to be in possession of child sexual abuse material.

Child sexual abuse material depicting a known juvenile victim was located on an electronic storage device in Gregory Neal Hager’s home, WVSP says.

He was arrested and taken to the Southwestern Regional Jail while awaiting arraignment.

