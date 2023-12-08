Manford “Junior” Henline of Summersville passed away on December 6, 2023 at WVU Hospital Ruby Memorial. He was born October 17, 1938 in Bolair to the late Riley Cletis and Lena Suzette Adamy Henline.

Junior was a retired coal miner. He enjoyed working on his cars and loved spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Marsha Johnson; brothers Cletis Allen Henline and Gary Henline; daughter Debra Lynn Henline; and son Jeffery Jerome Henline.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Sandra Cool Henline; sons Bradley (Polly) Henline of Diana and Michael (Pammy) Heline of Cowen; brother Sanford (Elsie) Henline of Richwood; sisters Mary (Rick) Bennett of Webster Springs and Alice (James) Varner of Ohio; grandchildren Tiffany Henline, Joshua (Fallon) Henline, Bradley Andrew Henline, Brandon (Chloe) Henline, Kelsi (Timmy) Estep, Michaela (David) Howard, and Taylor (Jacob) Salisbury; several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral Services to celebrate Junior’s life will be held on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs, with Pastor Larry Cochran officiating. Interment will follow in McAvoy Cemetery. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time at the Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com.

