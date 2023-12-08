No evidence of criminal activity found at golf course fire scene
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office has determined that there was no evidence of criminal activity as it continues its investigation of a fire at a golf course clubhouse in Wayne County.
The fire occurred in the early hours on Monday morning, Dec. 4, at the Creekside Golf Course in Lavalette.
A clubhouse with a restaurant was deemed a total loss in the fire.
For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.