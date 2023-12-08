No evidence of criminal activity found at golf course fire scene

Flames could be seen more than six hours after the fire began.
Flames could be seen more than six hours after the fire began.(Alyssa Hannahs | WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office has determined that there was no evidence of criminal activity as it continues its investigation of a fire at a golf course clubhouse in Wayne County.

The fire occurred in the early hours on Monday morning, Dec. 4, at the Creekside Golf Course in Lavalette.

A clubhouse with a restaurant was deemed a total loss in the fire.

