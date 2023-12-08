Police: Drugs, gun found within reach of a child in Fairmont, 2 charged

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man and woman have been charged after officers said drugs and a gun were found within reach of a child in a Fairmont home.

Officers with the Fairmont Police Department were contacted by Child Protective Services on Dec. 7 about an altercation between 32-year-old Vincent Dudley and 34-year-old Monique Parks, both of Fairmont, that happened at a home on Locust Ave. in Fairmont while a 7-year-old child was present, according to a criminal complaint.

As officers were heading to the scene, they were reportedly told Parks had “told the 7-year-old child to grab her gun and call the police.”

When officers arrived on the scene, they said they met Dudley at the door and “could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the residence.” Police and CPS workers then went inside the home.

While inside the home, officers said “there was still a strong odor of marijuana in the residence” in addition to seeing “an electronic scale in plain view on a table that had marijuana residue on it.”

Court documents say CPS spoke with the child who “mentioned there was a firearm in the residence several times.”

Parks allegedly told officers there was a firearm inside of a drawer in her bedroom, leading officers to search the home.

While executing a search warrant, police said they saw “an electronic scale with marijuana, ash and burnt marijuana blunts on it” in the child’s bedroom in addition to three baggies containing three ounces of marijuana in the nightstand and several empty baggies that said “psilocybin mushrooms” on it.

Police said they also found additional baggies of marijuana that were open and within close proximity of the child’s toys.

A loaded firearm was also found in the dresser of another bedroom that was “easily accessible” to the child.

Dudley and Parks have both been charged with child neglect and possession with intent to deliver. They are being held at North Central Regional Jail.

