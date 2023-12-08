PSC to hear public comment on Hope Gas expansion in Morgantown

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Public Service Commission of West Virginia will be taking public comment about Hope Gas’ planned pipeline expansion in Morgantown.

The public comment hearing will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14 at the PSC headquarters at 201 Brooks St. in Charleston.

Officials said the evidentiary hearing in this case will begin at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 19.

The public may attend the public comment hearing in person or may comment virtually over the internet and on the phone. Written comments may be mailed to the address above or submitted online. The public comment and evidentiary hearings will be livestreamed on the Commission’s website and on its YouTube channel.

If you wish to speak over the internet or by phone, officials said you need to register so that Commission staff can connect with you when it is your turn to speak. You may register up to the time of the hearing by calling Karen Hall at (304) 340-0836 or Andy Gallagher at (304) 340-0820 and they will take your information over the phone. If you plan to attend in person or simply watch the livestream, registration is not necessary.

Hope Gas has requested the Public Service Commission’s permission to construct a new and uprated 30 mile pipeline from Wadestown in western Monongalia County to western Morgantown.

The purpose of the project is to maintain reliable natural gas service to Hope’s existing customers in the area, according to officials.

Hope stated that it is not proposing a change to any current rates or requesting to implement a new surcharge. Officials said it intends to recover the costs for the project in a future base rate case, and to recover the costs for a new upstream pipeline firm transportation service agreement through its future purchased gas agreement rate and proceedings.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.