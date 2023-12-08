Rain and snow headed to WV this weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday! And what a gorgeous day it was! Temperatures soared well into the 60s for many lowland areas, and will do so tomorrow afternoon as well. We won’t have as much sunshine tomorrow, however-- a cold front approaching from the west will increase cloud cover and eventually lead to scattered heavy rain showers past Saturday’s sunset. Rain continues into Sunday, becoming more consistent, but still with pockets of heavy showers. This could lead to areas of localized flooding, as some rainfall totals could be in the 1-1.5″ range. Then, once the front is far enough to our east, cooler air filtering in in its wake changes remaining precipitation into snow. Keep in mind that the ground will be wet from all the rain at the initial start of the snow, stunting accumulation. This means by the time the lowlands get prepped to see any accumulation, most of the flakes will be done falling in those areas. Higher elevations, however, always get that precipitation lasting a bit longer, making it more likely we see a few inches of accumulation there. Snow tapers off in the mountains by Monday afternoon, but it’ll be chilly and windy area-wide all day. Temperatures for the remainder of the week hover around average for this time of year under mostly calm skies.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.