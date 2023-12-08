Security protocols in place at Philip Barbour HS

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - School officials with Philip Barbour High School in Philippi said the school is proceeding with a regular schedule on Friday.

This comes after officials with Barbour County Schools were made aware of a threat to Philip Barbour last night.

Officials said the school is operating on a secure protocol with additional law enforcement present out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of safety for students and staff.

Additional information has not been released.

