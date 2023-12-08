Stephen F. Nicholson, 83, of Clarksburg, passed away Wednesday evening, December 6, 2023, in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on July 7, 1940, a son of the late Homer Farrell and Juanita (Cork) Nicholson, and was raised by his grandparents, Leoran C. “L.C.” and Mary Nicholson. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Carole (Jackson) Nicholson, whom he married December 29, 1961. Also surviving are his daughter, Terri L. Nicholson of West Mifflin, PA; and his son, Mark F. Nicholson and his wife Tina of Mt. Clare; and his grandson, Connor Nicholson. A sister, Carolyn Mayfield of Missouri; two nephews, David and Jim Cohen; and a cousin, Barbara Toothman, complete his family. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Holmes. Steve was a graduate of Victory High School, and started working at Pepsi. He then worked for Hope Gas, retiring from Consolidated Gas Company as a fieldman with over 25 years of service from a job he really loved. After retirement, he worked for PDC, was a driver for Mt. State Auto Auction, and then as a driver for Community Action. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, boating at Stonewall Jackson Lake, and playing bingo. He loved the beach vacations he spent with his family, especially the oysters and crab legs at Captain Georges. He was a 60-year member of the Clarksburg Masonic Lodge. He met his wife Carole while he attended Baptist Temple Church, where he sang in the choir and was a Sunday School Teacher. Condolences to the Nicholson Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 4 – 8 p.m. on Monday, where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, with Rev. Dr. Sean Wegener and Rev. Dr. C. Michael Hopkins presiding. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

