Trial date set for six former SRJ correctional officers indicted in connection with inmate death

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A trial date has been set for the six former Southern Region Jail (SRJ) correctional officers indicted in connection to the death of inmate Quantex Burks in March of 2022.

Court documents state that all six individuals will go to trial at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. The jury trial will take place in Beckley with Judge Frank W. Volk presiding.

According to those same documents, Mark Holdren, 39, Cory Snyder, 29, Jonathan Walters, 35, and former lieutenant Chad Lester, 33, were not granted bond and are in the custody of the United States Marshals. Jacob Boothe, 25, and Ashley Toney, 23, were each granted a $10,000 bond, which has been fulfilled. That order was signed on Thursday, December 7, by U.S. Magistrate Judge Omar J. Aboulhosn.

Stay with WVVA for updates as this is a developing story. '

Read more about the indictment here.

