Upshur County Sheriff’s Office asking for help IDing man seen outside school

ID man
ID man(Upshur County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page)
By Frank Egan
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to help identify a man in a picture taken outside of a school.

In a post on their Facebook page, the sheriff’s office said that the photo was taken near Hodgesville Elementary School on Friday, Dec. 8 between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

The man was photographed walking toward Route 20, away from the school, officials say.

The sheriff’s office did not say why it is seeking to identify the man nor what he is suspected of doing.

Anyone with information is asked by the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office to message or call them at 304-472-9550.

