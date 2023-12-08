Vincent Dowl Patton, 75, of Clarksburg, a loving husband, father, brother, and friend to many, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Thursday, December 7, 2023, while in the Pittsburgh VA Medical Center. He is preceded in death by his devoted wife, Barbara Ann Paugh Patton, on March 25, 2023, whom he was married to for 45 years. Mr. Patton was born on May 16, 1948, in Clarksburg, a son of the late Charles and Wanda Shreves Livingston. He is survived by his daughters, Sherri(Anthony Thompkins) Shank of Clarksburg and Susan (Gene) Wilmerink-Hanby of Lost Creek; grandson, Jay (Gayle) Lawson of Austin, TX; two brothers, Charles (Jennifer) Patton of Clarksburg and Kendall (Patty) Wilson of Madison, OH; two sisters, Shirley Dye of Painsville, OH and Roberta Summer of IN; brother-in-law, Church (Mary Kay) Paugh, as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by his brother, James Patton; sister, Mary Murphy; and brother-in-law, Jerry Paugh. Mr. Patton attended Victory High School. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, having proudly served his country during Vietnam. He was a retired security guard for the State of West Virginia. He was a devout Christian and active member of the First United Methodist Church in Clarksburg where he regularly volunteered for programs like Feed My Sheep. He was also a member of VFW Post #573. Anyone who knew Vince was well-aware of his quick wit and humor and his ability to deliver many great “one-liners”. He was fiercely loyal and always there for family and friends. His personality was as big as his heart and for that he will be greatly missed by many. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Patton will be cremated. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church, 117 North 2nd Street, Clarksburg WV, from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. where a memorial service will commence at 6:00 p.m. with Senior Pastor Michael Atkinson as officiant. A reception will follow the service downstairs in the Fellowship Hall at FUMC. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made in his honor to UMCOR (United Methodist Committee on Relief) or Memorial Committee at First United Methodist Church of Clarksburg (each of these contributions can be made payable to and sent to FUMC with a notation on the Memo line to make a specific gift- FUMC 117 North 2nd Street, Clarksburg, WV, 26301) or the Harrison County Humane Society, 2450 Saltwell Road, Shinnston, WV, 26431. An inurnment will be scheduled at a later date in the West Virginia National Cemetery, where full military rites will be accorded. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

