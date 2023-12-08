Warm, clear end to the first week of December

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will end the first work week of December with warm, above-average highs and clear skies. Then we’re tracking precipitation chances towards the latter half of the weekend. Find out the details in the video above!

A ridge of high pressure is moving through the eastern US today, bringing dry, stable air into our region. As a result, aside from scattered upper-level clouds, skies will be mostly clear and sunny. Thanks to the sunshine and light southerly winds, temperatures will reach the upper-50s to low-60s in the lowlands and mid-to-upper-50s in the mountains. Overnight, winds will be light and temperatures will drop into the upper-30s. Skies will start out mostly clear, but clouds will build from the west during the overnight hours. By tomorrow afternoon, we’re looking at overcast skies, although southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph will keep temperatures in the low-60s.

A few scattered showers may push in from the west tomorrow evening, which means a few areas may see light rain during that time. Most of the rain will start coming in after 5 AM on Sunday morning, as a cold front that started in the Rockies makes its way into West Virginia. The rain will be steady and heavy at times, and the rain will last well into the afternoon hours, which means a slick morning and afternoon commute. So make sure to grab an umbrella. By around 7 PM, cool air will start flowing in from the west, as the front moves east and an upper-level trough (a dip in the jet stream) from Canada digs in behind the front, turning any leftover rain into snow in the mountain counties. The snow may come down in moderate rates at times (although intensity generally decreases by late morning), and it’s not until the late morning to early afternoon hours that any leftover snow showers dissipate. While there is uncertainty regarding rain and snow totals due to timing and intensity issues, it’s looking more likely we’ll at least see 1″ of rain across our region, with 2+” of snow in the mountains. This could cause high water issues in rivers, as well as slick roads in the mountains, so while we won’t declare a First Alert Weather Day yet this morning, that could change this afternoon. Stick with 5 News as we keep you updated. Thereafter, high pressure will keep skies clear and highs in the 40s across the eastern US. In short, today and tomorrow will be warm and clear, Sunday and Monday will be soggy, with snow, and the rest of next week will be cool and clear.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Partly sunny skies. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 63.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 41.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 66.

Sunday: Widespread, steady rain during the morning and afternoon hours, with a small chance of a wintry mix in the late evening hours. Westerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 58.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.