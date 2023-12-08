West Virginia University commemorates Pearl Harbor, displays collected artifacts

Morgantown, W.Va (WDTV) - 82 years ago today, the Japanese military orchestrated an attack on the U.S. Naval base at Pearl Harbor. Over 2,400 U.S. personnel were killed, prompting America to join World War II. Although that war has since ended, the memory of those lost on December 7th, 1941 still rings loud. In a way of remembrance, West Virginia University held a ceremony on Thursday morning in front of Oglebay Hall at the memorial plaza. Secretary of State, Mac Warner was the keynote speaker and acknowledged how important it is to remember America’s past.

“It’s important to West Virginia because we have so many people that serve in the military,” Warner said. “It’s in our blood, our DNA, that we are going to fight and defend. Our state motto is ‘Montani Semper Liberi’ meaning ‘Mountaineers are Always Free’. But that freedom [might] dissipate. That’s what we saw after World War II, which was my message today, don’t let that dissipate.”

The location of Thursday’s ceremony was not a random selection. Outside of Oglebay Hall is the Memorial Plaza, dedicated to the U.S.S. West Virginia, the first ship hit by the Japanese warplanes. The plaza includes parts of the ship, the tall spar or the ‘mast’, and the ship’s bell.

Jack Bowman, the man responsible for attaining the mast, explains how the campus got a piece of American history.

“Once we heard the ship was being scrapped, we decided to get something from the ship and decided on the mast,” Bowman said. “We had to get permission from the Navy to get the mast. Congressman Harley Staggers and Senator Randolph got permission but they had to wait till they cut it down far enough, and then we had to find some way to get it back to West Virginia. That required more than sending a few guys to pick it up. So, we went to the railroad and after a few talks, they agreed to help us. As I recall, they put together a consortium of railroads that brought the mast across the country. It came to Charleston, then it was brought up here [WVU] on a tractor-trailer truck.”

The university’s Pearl Harbor collection continues to grow. Now on display, is the recovered life preserver from the U.S.S. West Virginia. Bowman is honored to have another unique piece of history join the inventory.

“It all means a great deal,” Bowman said. “It wasn’t just West Virginians on the ship, but they were Americans whose lives were lost. The West Virginia was the only ship sunk at Pearl Harbor that was raised and restored and was in Tokyo bay when the Japanese surrendered. It’s a big deal. It’s an important vessel. it’s an important part of American history.”

