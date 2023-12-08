W.Va. Gubernatorial candidates face off in GOP primary debate

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - As the year winds down, the 2024 campaign season is heating up.

In West Virginia, the top spot in state government will be on the ballot next year. Thursday night, three candidates for the Governor’s office squared off in a debate. Issues with perennial importance to voters were among the issues they tackled. That’s including: education, abortion and the opioid crisis among other topics.

Del. Moore Capito, Secretary of state Mac Warner and businessman Chris Miller are all fighting to represent the Republican party in the Nov. 2024 general election. But first, they need to set themselves apart to win favor with voters in the May primary.

WV Metro News hosted the round-table debate, offering candidates the chance to share their values with Mountain State voters. Topics covered were no surprise, with the ongoing opioid crisis front and center. Some brief excerpts are provided below.

“Once [fentanyl] gets inside the state, now it’s an education problem,” said Secretary of State Mac Warner. “If we can fix our education and educate our youth about not even trying that one -- because today one pill with fentanyl in it can kill somebody. We have to make sure everybody is educated to not take that first dose.”

“Anybody under a Capito administration who is pushing fentanyl in our communities will go to prison for life. Full stop,” said Del. Moore Capito. “Because we need supply off the streets and it’s cyclical.”

“I’ve been sober from alcohol and opiates since April 1 of 2004. You asked a direct question about who’s been touched by it, I’ve been touched by it,” said businessman Chris Miller. “From an attack standpoint, we focused too long on attacking the supply and that’s gotten us nowhere. When you make something illegal you do nothing other than make criminals rich.”

And with the overturning of Roe V. Wade, abortion in West Virginia is now left to the state.

“63 million babies have been slaughtered at the hands of people doing abortions. So abortion should be rare if ever. The supreme court has put this in the legislature’s hands which is the appropriate place, and the West Virginia legislature has done a fine job,” said Warner.

“I’m pro life, and the really neat thing that President Trump did, is he made sure that he appointed the appropriate supreme court judges to make sure that Roe V. Wade was looked at again, and people in West Virginia we’re very very pro life,” said Miller.

“West Virginia is a pro life state, I’m 100 percent pro life, I have a voting record that shows it. and I’m pro life before birth, and we have to be pro life after birth, and we’ve really put an effort to that, and I think it’s critically important,” said Capito.

Another passionate topic touched on Thursday night was education.

“We have to always empower parents. As a parent I think I know what’s best for my children, and I think parents know what’s best for their children. We have to have teachers that are compensated, but in return we must require accountability. we have to measure the success of our children,” said Capito.

“We have to be competitive with our surrounding states, so if we’re not competitive and I don’t think we are, yes, we’re going to get the teachers the pay raise we need. but they want to be able to do what they came into the profession to do, they want to teach students,” said Warner.

“There is a teacher shortage nationally, and for West Virginia to grow our economy and thrive, we have to have an education system that keeps our kids here. Our teachers, to remain competitive, need to be paid more, and the problem we have is the structure. we have this big bloated bureaucracy that sucks up all the taxpayer resources,” said Miller.

A fourth candidate, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, declined to participate in Thursday’s debate. West Virginia’s GOP primary is set for May 14th, 2024.

