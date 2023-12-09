Police investigating attempted restaurant robbery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police are investigating an attempted robbery Friday night at a Little Caesars Pizza location.

Officers say an unknown suspect attempted to steal a cash register.

The incident was reported around 8:45 p.m. in the 5600 block of MacCorkle Avenue. That’s in the Kanawha City area.

Additional details are unavailable now.

