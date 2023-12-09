Police investigating attempted restaurant robbery

Charleston Police are investigating an attempted robbery at the Little Caesars Pizza in the...
Charleston Police are investigating an attempted robbery at the Little Caesars Pizza in the Kanawha City area.(WSAZ/Dominick Groves)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:38 PM EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police are investigating an attempted robbery Friday night at a Little Caesars Pizza location.

Officers say an unknown suspect attempted to steal a cash register.

The incident was reported around 8:45 p.m. in the 5600 block of MacCorkle Avenue. That’s in the Kanawha City area.

Additional details are unavailable now.

