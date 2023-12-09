Rare, drug-resistant pathogen identified at a WVU Medicine Hospital

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A rare and hard to treat pathogen has been identified at a WVU Medicine Hospital.

It’s called C. auris, a type of yeast that can cause severe illness and spreads easily among patients in healthcare facilities according to the CDC.

It’s important to note that the CDC says C. auris is not a risk to healthy people, and often is found in patients with other medical conditions already. Symptoms may be similar to those of an infection caused by bacteria, but there is not a common set of symptoms specific for C. auris infections.

A WVU Medicine spokesperson released this statement about the pathogen being identified in West Virginia:

An inpatient has tested positive for C. auris, an emerging pathogen that is spreading in the U.S. This pathogen can be resistant to antifungals and harder to treat. We are working with the health department and following CDC guidance to identify patients who have been exposed, provide testing, and taking precautions to reduce the risk of spreading the pathogen.

C. auris was first reported in the U.S. in 2016, and as of 2021 the CDC says there have been less than 7,500 cases.

According to national health experts, More than 1 in 3 patients with invasive C. auris infection (for example, an infection that affects the blood, heart, or brain) die.

Studies show the pathogen can live on services for up to several weeks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises if you come into close contact with someone who has C. auris, clean your hands with hand sanitizer or soap and water before and after contact.

At time of publication, WVU Medicine would not confirm which of their hospitals C. auris was identified in.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

