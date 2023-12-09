Star City Christmas Parade Returns For First Time Since 2018

Star City
Star City(Cam Murray)
By Cameron Murray
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -

Candy was flying and the Christmas spirit was rising for the first Christmas parade since 2018 in Star City.

Featuring the Morgantown high school red and blue marching band, Police cars, fire trucks, and of course many unique floats.

Dominick Parrotta form Parrotta Paving had one of the most eye catching trucks of the night.

Featuring an inflatable snowman along with hundreds of Christmas lights covering the exterior of his paving trucks.

“The town of star city reached out to us and wanted to know if we wanted to be involved. And my father, he used to do it a lot when I had it before and he wanted to bring it back. So we spent all week decorating our trucks and here we are.” Said Dominick.

A feat of this magnitude took a lot of work between Dominick, his father as well as his employees. Saying the Star City parade was a huge priority.

Dad, he’s been down there with them and he said, if anybody else called we’re dropping it and we’re gonna get ready for the parade.

And when he saw his trucks come down University Ave, It was all worth it.

“It made me feel good. We like seeing it. We like to support the town of star city. We’re going to keep it and go do a couple more parades.”

