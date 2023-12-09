Trooper receives award for saving local teenager’s life

By Sara Goldenberg, Julia Bingel and WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/WDTV) - Windham firefighters honored an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper Thursday afternoon for his actions in saving a West Virginia teenager’s life on the Ohio Turnpike earlier this summer.

[VIDEO: Snap decision from Ohio trooper helped save teen during emergency on turnpike(part2)]

On July 14, Trooper Jose Molina responded to a call for a teenager having a life-threatening allergic reaction to peanuts while driving with his mom and siblings from West Virginia to Michigan.

The teenager, identified as University High student Antwon Watson, had eaten a protein bar, which contained peanut oil.

Trooper Molina put Watson in his cruiser and drove to meet the ambulance, saving nearly eight minutes in response time, said Windham Fire Chief Nick Bushek.

“Every time he tried to talk, he was gasping for air and his voice kept getting softer and softer,” said Trooper Molina.

Once the trooper arrived at the ambulance, paramedics Lt. Jeffrey Scott and Lt. Chris Pekarek were ready.

Lt. Pekarek administered the EMT-Advanced drug box pre-dosed Epi-pen, which shaved off nearly two minutes from the traditional Epi pen, said Chief Bushek.

Chief Bushek added Lt. Scott continued patient care on the ride to the closest medical center in Warren.

Thankfully, Watson made a full recovery and attended Thursday’s award ceremony.

“I was just doing my job, I like any other law enforcement officer would have done in that situation,” said Trooper Molina.

Trooper Jose Molina describes responding to an emergency over the summer on the Ohio Turnpike.
Trooper Jose Molina describes responding to an emergency over the summer on the Ohio Turnpike.(WOIO)
Windham Fire Department paramedics assist a teen experiencing a severe allergic reaction to nuts.
Windham Fire Department paramedics assist a teen experiencing a severe allergic reaction to nuts.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)

