W. Va. First Lady gives therapy dog to Ravenswood High School

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia’s First Lady is helping students by introducing them to a new furry friend.

Ravenswood High School was the 18th school in the state to receive a therapy dog as part of the Friends With Paws Program.

This program is aimed at getting kids more interested in attending school by having a therapy dog at the school.

West Virginia First Lady, Cathy Justice, shared the reason behind the program and why she is involved in it.

“Well, we are very fond of dogs; we’ve all had dogs all of our lives in our house, and I just know how beneficial they are. We look at therapy dogs as helping people when they need help and everything. These dogs are social and emotional dogs that come in and seek people out that are having problems, and be nice to them and cuddle,” said First Lady Justice.

Ravenswood High School students were introduced to Nutter who will be there with them through their time at the school.

Assistant Principal and the primary handler, Trevor Cummings, shares what it means to have Nutter in the school.

“I think he is going to serve multiple purposes. There are some kids out there who are struggling, and they know that he’s going to be here for them and be on their team. It’s pure excitement. Just thinking of what he will be able to do in our school for our students is exciting,” said Cummings.

First Lady Justice hopes Nutter will not only help the students but also the community.

“We just want the community to be involved in it. They will be involved with these dogs with veterinarians in the community that are providing free animal care for the dogs. Groomers are helping, and people are buying dog food. We just want the community to be apart of the dog, and in the success of everybody here at Ravenswood High School,” said First Lady Justice.

She added that one more dog will be placed this year, and she hopes to help more schools next year.

