WVU Soccer Loses 1-0 to Clemson

Louisville, KY (WDTV) - The West Virginia Men’s soccer season is over. The Mountaineers advanced to their first-ever College Cup in program history this year and faced off #9th ranked Clemson for a shot at the national title. Unfortunately, sophomore defender Shawn Smart scored his second goal of the year in a give-and-go and blew a shot past West Virginia goalkeeper Jackson Lee. The Mountaineers finished with 17 wins - their most in school history.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.