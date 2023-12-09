WVU Soccer Loses 1-0 to Clemson

A lone Clemson goal in the 37th minute ends WVU’s season
WVU Men's Soccer
WVU Men's Soccer(Cam Murray)
By WDTV News Staff and Harrison Klopp
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Louisville, KY (WDTV) - The West Virginia Men’s soccer season is over. The Mountaineers advanced to their first-ever College Cup in program history this year and faced off #9th ranked Clemson for a shot at the national title. Unfortunately, sophomore defender Shawn Smart scored his second goal of the year in a give-and-go and blew a shot past West Virginia goalkeeper Jackson Lee. The Mountaineers finished with 17 wins - their most in school history.

