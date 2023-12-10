20-year local and out-of-state church collaboration gives gifts to Mercer community

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) -The Christmas spirit is alive and well in the hearts of those in the Two Virginias and beyond. From Thursday through Saturday, churches and organizations teamed up to provide presents and food to those who are struggling this holiday season.

For twenty years, the Maple View Church of Christ has distributed individualized boxes of toys and necessities to families in the area. This is the first year since COVID that they’ve been able to distribute the boxes directly to the families in need, something that organizers try to prioritize.

“Sometimes it’s easy to give impersonally. If I just give money or I just give a gift, I don’t have to see the family or engage them, so that’s that human-to-human interaction. We need it, and that’s what we’re seeing today, and we’re seeing the smiles, we’re seeing the joy, we’re seeing the great receptivity to it and that’s what I’m thankful for,” says Jeremiah Holcomb, lead minister of the Maple View Church of Christ.

But it didn’t start out this big. It started with Kim Mitchell, a member of Bay Area Community Church in Maryland who has roots in the area. Two decades ago, she got in contact with Evelyn Linkous from Maple View to help just one family in need, but she had no idea where this one action would lead.

“...we wanted to honor my parents, but also, I lost a baby halfway through a pregnancy and wanted to buy for our child that would have been my son’s age. I reached out to Evelyn. She was a principal at the time, and she gave us a family of eleven people that were living in a double wide trailer...” says Mitchell.

The following year, more people wanted to get involved, helping them distribute gifts to 63 kids. Over twenty years and several name changes later, Gifts for Children has snowballed to 200 families and more than 500 children (their biggest year yet) and has expanded to include food, cleaning supplies, and blankets. This is thanks to extra help from Maple View Church of Christ, CASE WV, the Wade Center, and Quilts for Kids.

“It was just the opportunity to... help our community, people in need. My kids are here helping. It’s a great way for them to learn what Christmas is... one of the things about it it’s the giving season and it was great to hear like my son even said he like this better than getting gifts,” says Richard Harris, a Maple View member and a first time volunteer with Gifts for Children. We asked Mitchell how this project was able to grow exponentially.

“That’s Jesus. I think that there’s a Bible verse, it’s Ephesians 2:10...” says Mitchell, “…'For we are God’s workmanship created in Christ Jesus to do good works which he prepared for us to do.’ This was my calling.”

The volunteering project even outgrew its founder, with the church now taking the lead. But it still keeps its founder’s original vision of showing love to each family in need.

Holcomb says this is an all-year project for Maple View Church of Christ. He says you don’t need to be a member of the church to volunteer, adding that many volunteers return year after year to experience the joy of helping others.

