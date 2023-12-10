40th Christmas Tour of Bramwell WV homes sees new additions

“You never know what you’re going to see...” says Bramwell’s mayor.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:17 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BRAMWELL, W. Va. (WVVA) -On Saturday, an annual Christmas tradition returned to the town of Bramwell for its 40th year. The Christmas Tour took visitors through many of the Victorian homes and buildings in the historic downtown, with eight stops on the tour in total, and featured tour guides to tell the story of the people who once lived there. New this year was the Honeymoon Cottage which featured many historic artifacts that were found inside, including old coins, jewelry, and bottles of alcohol. While not Christmas-themed, the Christmas Tour also unveiled the old jail cells in the town hall. Grant Bennett, Bramwell’s new mayor volunteered at one of the houses this year as well. He says what makes this long-running tour so popular is that it gives guests the ability to walk through history and see how high society lived during the peak of industry in the area.

“...I mean these are all millionaire-built homes back in the coal heyday where they had the money to spend on these houses and they went all out. And every house has its own unique character. They’re amazing to walkthrough, you never know what you’re going to see...” says Bennett.

Mayor Bennett commends the Bramwell Theater Corporation for their work organizing the tour for so many years. He adds, the money raised by the Corporation goes straight back into the town of Bramwell.

