BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Billie Lea Radcliff, 86, of Weston, joined her beloved husband in Heaven on Thursday, December 7, 2023. She passed in the comfort of her home and surrounded by loving family.Billie, a supportive and encouraging soul, was born in Ellis on February 13, 1937, to the late William and Minnie Frashure. In addition to her parents, Billie was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Arnold Arden Radcliff; one son, David Radcliff; one sister, Sue Osborn; and one son-in-law, Donald Stout.Known for her friendly and humorous disposition, she brought joy to those around her, often with her playful mischievousness, earning her the affectionate title of ‘ornery.’ Billie was a devoted homemaker, providing a welcoming and warm home for her family. She was a great cook and her home was often filled with the delicious aromas of her latest creations. Her dedication to her faith was evident in her attendance at the Gee Lick United Methodist Church. As William Arthur Ward once said, “A warm smile is the universal language of kindness,” and Billie, with her warm smiles and heartening nature, spoke this language fluently.Married on July 24, 1954, to the late Arnold Radcliff, Billie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her love and laughter live on in her three children: Ronnie Radcliff and Brenda Stout both of Weston, and Mark Radcliff and wife, Kim, of Buckhannon; five grandchildren: Amie Smith of Weston, Mike Stout and Stephanie of Weston, Mandy Anderson and husband, Adam, of Bridgeport, Jamie Radcliff of Buckhannon, and Alicia Perry and husband, Shane of Culloden; eleven great-grandchildren: Tyler, Kylie, Karcher, Kasen, Karoline, Brody, Baylor, Dylan, Gracie, Memphis, and Emma; eight siblings: Beulah Robinson of Tanner, Lou Runyon and husband, Denzil, of Stumptown, Jimmy Frashure and wife, Nadine, of Parkersburg, Ann King of Alum Bridge, Ronnie Frashure and wife, Nancy, of Glenville, Larry Frashure of Glenville, Faynell Gainer and husband, Terry, of Weston, and Jerry Frashure and wife, Cheryl, of Parkersburg; several nieces and nephews; and beloved caregivers: Betty and Teresa.Billie’s life was a testament to the power of kindness, support, and love. Her memory will continue to inspire and guide those who were fortunate enough to know her.Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, December 10, 2023. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 11, 2023, in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Russell Furr officiating. Interment will follow at Hiney Hill Cemetery in Linn.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Billie Lea Radcliff. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

