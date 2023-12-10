Bruceton-Brandonville Volunteer Fire Department hosts training camp

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bruceton-Brandonville Volunteer Fire Department and Training to Perform Under Pressure are hosting a training camp this weekend for firefighters across the region.

28 firefighters from West Virginia, Virginia, and Tennessee came.

The classes focus on the first five minutes of a structure fire and help simulate real-life scenarios.

Participants learn tactics in room searches, initial fire procedures, forced entries, and more.

Training to Perform Under Pressure co-owner Greg Payeur says this training gives understaffed departments different techniques to apply.

“We focus on what we call the first five minutes of the incident, the first alarm operations, because most of the time that’s how the incident’s dictated,” said Payeur.

Firefighters progress level-by-level through training, and later apply everything they learned in one complex scenario.

This is the third time that Training to Perform Under Pressure has hosted training camps at the BBVFD.

Chief firefighter Adam Hoffman says participants are working under pressure to become more efficient in real-life scenarios.

“One of the tenets of our training today is we’re trying to deliberately create stress and pressure. So, when we respond on calls, obviously your heart’s pumping, the adrenaline’s racing and we’re trying to simulate that in a stepwise manner to get our guys and girls ready and used to performing under stress,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman says this helps simulate the stress of fighting a real fire. The home used in these simulations was donated to the BBVFD by Paul Haines.

“We start with things like moving in real time, evolutions in real time, moving with a purpose and in a hurry, then we black out their vision, we add fake smoke. All of those things are meant to bump their heart rate up a little bit, amp their stress level up a little bit, and it’s a process of stress inoculation,” said Hoffman.

Training to Perform Under Pressure hosts camps all across the country.

