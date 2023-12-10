Catholic Women’s Club raises money for the homeless

By Hailey Lanham
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Catholic Women’s Club held an event at the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Assumption raising money to buy blankets.

After all Masses, the Catholic Women’s Club hosted a Christmas Cookie Walk to help collect money for blankets for the homeless.

All proceeds will go 100% towards buying blankets to keep those in need warm this coming winter in Washington County.

This was their third year hosting the event with an outstanding number of cookies from all who chipped in.

“The Catholic Women’s Club at the Basilica of Saint Marys is very devoted to helping anybody we can that needs the help and we thought blankets for the homeless would be a good place to spend our money this year and that is why we are doing our cookie sale.” said Barbara Ritchie, Treasurer of the Catholic Women’s Club.

At their last event they collected 528 Boxes of Joy to send all over the world as presents for children who may not receive anything.

